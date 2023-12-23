The International Ice Hockey Federation announced on Saturday that there will be "no further supplementary discipline" on Team Canada forward Macklin Celebrini after he received a game misconduct on Friday for boarding a Swiss player.

"Upon reviewing the incident, the 2024 IIHF Ice Hockey World Junior Championship disciplinary panel determined that while the major and game misconduct penalty called on the ice against Canada's Macklin Celebrini was warranted, no further supplementary discipline is necessary," part of the statement read.

The IIHF Disciplinary Panel has ruled that there will be no further supplementary discipline implemented against @hockeycanada's Macklin Celebrini. #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/NNA0aYXHwg — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) December 23, 2023

Celebrini was ejected from Friday’s pre-tournament game against Switzerland after checking forward Leo Braillard into the boards from behind. The potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft was assessed a five minute major and a game misconduct for boarding.

Braillard, 18, did not return to the game following the hit.

After the game, Swiss head coach Marcel Jenni wasn't able to confirm if Braillard will be ready to play in their opening game of the tournament on Dec. 27 against Slovakia.

"I heard he's pretty OK. It's probably something with the neck. I don't know. We have to see...They're checking him so we'll see later," said Jenni.

Celebrini had two assists in the game, one on Conor Geekie's first period goal and one in the second period to Fraser Minten.

The 17-year-old had one goal and two assists in Canada's first pre-tournament game, an 8-0 win over Denmark on Tuesday.

Canada will open the tournament on Boxing Day against Finland.