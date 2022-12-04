RUKA, Finland — Canadian aerial skiers Marion Thénault and Lewis Irving both claimed podium finishes at the World Cup season opener on Sunday.

Thénault, of Sherbrook, Que., scored 90.59 from the judges for her back double full-full jump to earn silver in the women's event.

Australia's Danielle Scott dominated the competition from start to finish to win gold with a score of 99.05 in the super final. Kazakhstan's Zhanbota Aldabergenova (80.04) took third place.

It was Thénault's fourth career podium finish.

"I’ve been struggling here for the past two years and I really wanted to nail my last jump today. That was my main goal and I did everything I could to achieve it," said Thénault. "It seems like all the pieces of the puzzle we’ve been working on for the past year came together today. It shows that I'm on the right track.”

Quebec City's Irving, who teamed with Thénault and Miha Fontaine to win bronze in the mixed team event at the Beijing Olympics, claimed bronze in the men's event on Sunday with 109.29 points.

Pirmin Werner (126.34) and Noe Roth (123.98) earned a 1-2 podium finish for Switzerland.

It was a welcomed finish for Irving who missed the entire 2021-22 World Cup season with a knee injury suffered in Ruka last year.

"I couldn't have asked for a better comeback. I worked really hard over the summer to get back into competition shape and I'm happy to celebrate my return with a medal," he said. "I was confident all day, especially after some great training this week. Everything went well, it's a good start."

Quebec City's Alexandre Duchaine (103.98) placed fifth in the men's super final.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2022.