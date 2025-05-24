Canada's Beaulieu wins bronze at World Triathlon Cup in Uzbekistan
Mathis Beaulieu - World Triathlon (@worldtriathlon)
SAMARKAND - Canada's Mathis Beaulieu won a bronze medal Saturday at the Samarkand World Triathlon Cup.
The 20-year-old from Quebec City finished third in one hour 47 minutes eight seconds.
Maxime Hueber-Moosbrugger of France won gold in 1:46:43 and Hungary’s Marton Kropko picked up silver in 1:46:58.
It was Beaulieu's second career World Triathlon Cup medal.
He took silver in a sprint race last year in Huatulco, Mexico.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 24, 2025.