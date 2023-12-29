Team Canada goaltender Mathis Rousseau made an incredible save to keep Sweden off the board in the first period of their World Junior Championship matchup Friday.

With Sweden on the power play, a cross-ice pass set up Liam Ohgren in front of the net but Rousseau stuck out his right leg in desperation and was just able to deny Ohgren a goal with his skate blade. The save kept the game even 0-0, with Canada eventually killing off the four-minute double minor.

Mathis Rousseau comes up MASSIVE to keep the game knotted up at zero.#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/ycZ9N6oPTw — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 29, 2023

The denial was Rousseau's second highlight-reel stop of the tournament. In Canada's opener against Finland on Tuesday, Rousseau slid across the crease and made an incredible glove save to keep Finland from scoring the first goal of the game on a two-on-one.

Team Canada's netminder stopped all seven shots he faced in the opening 20 minutes on Friday. The 19-year-old made 22 saves in a 10-0 shutout of Latvia on Wednesday and made 24 saves on 26 shots in their 5-2 Boxing Day win over Finland.

The undrafted Rousseau has a .934 save percentage and a 2.07 goals-against average in 21 games so far this season for the QMJHL's Halifax Mooseheads.

