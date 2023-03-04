BAKURIANI, Georgia — Canadian Megan Oldham won the bronze medal in the big air event at the world freestyle skiing championships on Saturday.

The 21-year-old from Parry Sound, Ont. finished the competition with a total score of 174, just one point behind silver medallist Sandra Eie of Norway.

Tess Ledeux of France won gold with a total score of 186.75.

It was Oldham's second podium finish at the world championships. On Tuesday, she won silver in women's slopestyle.

On the men's side, following strong qualifying performances, Canadians Noah Porter Maclennan (123.75) and Teal Harle (35.00) settled for eighth and 10th place, respectively, in Saturday's final.

American Troy Podmilsak claimed gold with a final score of 187.75, ahead of Austrian Lukas Muellauer (184.50) and Norwegian Birk Ruud (183.50).

