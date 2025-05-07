Canada’s men’s rugby team to kick off Rugby WC qualification against U.S. in Calgary

Canada’s Men’s Rugby Team will open the 2025 Pacific Nations Cup, the team’s first opportunity to earn direct qualification for the 2027 Men’s Rugby World Cup, against the United States in Calgary on Friday, August 22.

Kicking off at 7:00pm MT at McMahon Stadium, the home of the CFL’s Calgary Stampeders and the University of Calgary Dinos, this will be the team’s third match in Alberta this summer following two in Edmonton, as well as the second Canada vs USA match-up on home soil in 2025, with Canada’s Women’s Rugby Team taking on the Eagles in Ottawa.

The rugby community in Alberta (and other provinces interested in club travel) will be offered the opportunity to fundraise for their clubs and attend the match together via the Club Ticket Program. Details, including a special ticket link exclusively for club members that will grant access to tickets in a designated section of the stadium and donate 15% of ticket sales back to the club, will be distributed to clubs shortly.

This will be Canada’s first match of the 2025 Pacific Nations Cup. The top three teams from the tournament will qualify for the Rugby World Cup (minus Fiji and Japan, who have already qualified); the last placed team at the conclusion of the tournament will then look to qualify through the South America / Pacific Play-off.

A reimagined version of the Pacific Nations Cup was launched last year and saw Canada play Japan at BC Place in Vancouver, with the 2025 tournament being the second iteration of this cross-regional competition featuring Canada, the United States, Japan, Fiji, Tonga and Samoa.

Canada’s Men’s Rugby Team and the United States last met in the 2024 Pacific Nations Cup, with the United States winning 28-15 in Los Angeles last August. Canada has played the United States more than any other team and is looking for their first win over the Americans since 2021. This will also be the first time the team has played in Calgary since 2017, when Canada’s Men’s Rugby Team played a test match against Georgia.

“All three matches in Alberta this summer are important and exciting for our team,” said Stephen Meehan, Head Coach of Canada’s Men’s Rugby Team. “We have been speaking with Canadian players in leagues and competitions around the world regarding current performances and playing philosophies and working with them to ensure that they will arrive to camp well prepared and supported. The response from the players has been brilliant. They are eager to get stuck in and to be playing such an important match in front of a home crowd in Calgary this summer.”

“Calgary is excited to be the host city for the Pacific Nations Cup and this critical match in the men’s team’s pathway to World Cup,” says Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek. “Rugby is about heart, hustle, and community – something that resonates with who we are as a city! We’re proud to welcome athletes and fans from Canada and the US to Calgary to not just experience this incredible sport, but our world-class hospitality, incredible energy, and community spirit.”

"Tourism Calgary is thrilled to partner with Rugby Canada to bring the highest level of rugby to our city" says Carson Ackroyd, Senior Vice President, Sales at Tourism Calgary. "Welcoming the Canadian National Team for this match will be an incredible opportunity for Calgary to host local, national and international rugby fans at McMahon Stadium and we fully expect there to be huge interest and support from the community.”

“Rugby Alberta is incredibly excited to be hosting another senior men’s national team fixture in Calgary in August,” said Chris Cooke, President of Rugby Alberta. “Nothing brings out a crowd like Canada vs the USA, and I know the Calgary rugby community and everyone else travelling to Calgary for the match will make it an electrifying environment to play in. Let’s fill McMahon stadium with red and white and give the squad an extra push!”