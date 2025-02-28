ALMATY - Mikaël Kingsbury, of Deux-Montagnes, Que., claimed his 97th World Cup moguls victory despite the final being cancelled due to fog.

The Canadian's score of 81.7 points in qualifying earned him the gold, edging out South Korea's Jung Dae-yoon and Japan's Ikuma Horishima.

The win guarantees Kingsbury the Crystal Globe for single moguls, his 27th World Cup season title.

In the women’s event, Tess Johnson claimed gold with 77.68 points, narrowly defeating American Jaelin Kauf (77.66 points).

Japan’s Rino Yanagimoto took bronze.

The freestyle skiing competition resumes Saturday with parallel moguls.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2025.