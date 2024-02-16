Canada's Pickrem takes bronze in 200 breaststroke at world aquatics championships

DOHA, Qatar — Canada's Sydney Pickrem picked up her second medal of the world aquatics championships with a bronze in Friday's women's 200-metre breaststroke.

Pickrem finished in a time of two minutes 22.94 seconds behind winner Tes Schouten of the Netherlands (2:19.81) and American Kate Douglass (2:20.91).

Pickrem, who was born in Florida but is a dual citizen of the United States and Canada through her family from Halifax, won silver in the women's 200 individual medley earlier at the world championships.

She now has six long-course world championship medals, five of them in individual events, over her career.

Her two medals in Doha match the two individual medals she won at the 2019 worlds in Gwangju, South Korea.

She withdrew from last year’s world championships in Fukuoka, Japan, for mental health reasons.

Canada has 10 medals in Doha (two gold, three silver, five bronze) heading into the final weekend of competition. Canadian swimmers have accounted for six of them (one gold, one silver, four bronze).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2024.