TORONTO - Canada's Rachel Homan fell 5-4 to Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni in the women's curling final of the AMJ Players' Championship on Sunday.

After a scoreless first two ends, Tirinzoni scored in the third and fourth ends to take a 2-0 edge.

Homan's Ottawa-based rink trimmed the deficit in half in the fifth. However, the Swiss side made it a 4-1 game in the sixth.

Homan, though, was not down just yet. Homan's side scored three in the seventh, forcing a deciding eighth end.

Tirinzoni's rink scored the winning point in the final end to emerge victorious.

Later Sunday, Switzerland's Yannick Schwaller and Scotland's Bruce Mouat are set to meet in the men's final at Mattamy Athletic Centre.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2025.