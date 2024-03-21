SYDNEY, N.S. — Canada's Rachel Homan tuned up for the playoffs with a 9-4 victory over Estonia's Liisa Turmann at the world women's curling championship.

Homan opened with three points and stole four more points in the second end. The teams shook hands after playing the minimum six ends.

Homan and her Ottawa-based team of Tracy Fleury, Emma Miskew and Sarah Wilkes improved to 9-0 with three round-robin games remaining. Estonia fell to 1-8.

With the result well in hand, Canadian alternate Rachel Brown replaced Wilkes in the sixth end. Homan's side will put its 25-game winning streak on the line in the evening draw against New Zealand's Jessica Smith.

Canada secured a playoff berth a night earlier with a 9-5 victory over Turkey. The top six teams in the 13-team field will make the weekend playoffs at Centre 200.

A top-two finish in the round-robin standings will secure a direct berth to the semifinals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2024.