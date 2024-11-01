LACOMBE, Alta. — Canada's Rachel Homan will play for gold at the Pan Continental curling championship after posting a 6-5 extra-end victory over China's Wang Rui in semifinal action Friday.

Homan didn't need to throw her final stone in the extra end after a last-gasp double takeout attempt by Wang only removed one Canadian stone.

Wang looked poise to score three in the 10th end and win the game in regulation, but Homan's outturn freeze forced China to make a draw for two and give Canada the hammer for the extra end.

Homan's Ottawa team will face defending champion South Korea in Saturday's final.

Canada defeated Eunji Gim and the Koreans 8-2 in round-robin play on Wednesday.

Later Friday, Canada's Brad Gushue faced American John Shuster in the men's bronze-medal game

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2024.