IDRE FJÄLL - Reece Howden won his seventh ski cross World Cup of the season on Sunday to earn the third Crystal Globe of his career and help Canada to its fourth consecutive Nations Cup.

It was Howden’s fourth win in the last five races, his 18th career World Cup win and his third Crystal Globe in five years to go along with championships in 2021 and 2023.

"The goal has been three Globes and while I haven’t been able to go back-to-back, to do it in five years is amazing," said Howden. "There are a lot of ups and downs in this sport and having confidence is key.

"As I’ve matured, I know what I’m capable of and I’m able to move on from the bad days."

This year's Crystal Globe, awarded to the World Cup season points leader, came down to the final race.

Howden, from Chilliwack, B.C., lined up next to his closest competitor Italy's Simone Deromedis.

After racing from the front in his three heats today, Howden had to battle teammate Kris Mahler of Canmore, Alta., before a late pass gave Howden the win.

"There was no walking away with the Globe this season," said Howden. "It was a mental and physical battle the last few weeks of the season with the standings so tight and going through all the rounds keeping an eye on the other guys.

"It was amazing to be in the finals with Kris. He skied so well today it helped me relax a little having him there.”

Mahler finished fourth today for his best result of the season, while Ottawa's Jared Schmidt was 11th, Toronto's Kevin Drury was 13th and Gavin Rowell of Prince George, B.C. was 23rd.

On the women’s side, Courtney Hoffos of Windermere, B.C., earned silver, her third straight World Cup race finishing second, to go along with a world championship silver medal last week.

Edmonton's Abby McEwen was ninth on Sunday.

Canada continued to stake it’s claim as the world leader in ski cross, capturing the Nations Cup, awarded to the country with the most World Cup points, for the fourth year in a row, the eighth time in the last 10 seasons and for the 12th time in the 18 times the trophy has been presented.

"The 2025 season is in the books and its been super exciting, disappointing and thrilling, one of the best seasons that I’ve ever been a part of,” said Canada's head coach Stanley Hayer, "This is an individual sport but for the coaching staff it’s unbelievable when the whole team performs like this group has done all year.

"Hoping that we can carry this momentum into the summer and into the Olympic year."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2025.