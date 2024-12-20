Canada's roster revealed for Spengler Cup

Twenty-six players will wear the Maple Leaf when Canada’s National Men’s Team looks to capture a record 17th championship at the 2024 Spengler Cup, Dec. 26-31 in Davos, Switzerland.

The three goaltenders, nine defencemen and 14 forwards were selected by co-general managers Brad Pascall (Coquitlam, BC/Calgary, NHL) and Joe Thornton (St. Thomas, ON), alongside assistant general manager Hnat Domenichelli (Edmonton, AB/HC Lugano, NL).

“All of the players named today are extremely excited to represent their country and wear the Maple Leaf as they compete at the Spengler Cup,” said Pascall. “Our management group feels we have a good mix of experienced players with a wealth of skill and leadership. This is a unique and exciting tournament, and we know these players will embrace the challenge in front of them.”

The roster includes three players - Philip-Michaël Devos (Sorel-Tracy, QC/HC Ajoie, NL),Jonathan Hazen (Val-Bélair, QC/HC Ajoie, NL) and Josh Jooris (Burlington, ON/Genève-Servette HC, NL) – who will be representing Canada at the prestigious annual invitational tournament for the second year in a row. Jooris helped Canada win its most recent title in 2019.

In total, seven players have previous Spengler Cup experience with Team Canada (Carr, Curran, Devos, Gagner, Grégoire, Hazen, Jooris) and three represented Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championship (Bowey, Gagner, Hudon).

Canada opens the 2024 Spengler Cup against host HC Davos on Dec. 26 at 2:15 p.m. ET/11:15 a.m. PT and will also face the DEL’s Straubing Tigers in preliminary-round play. The championship game is set for Dec. 31 at 6:10 a.m. ET/3:10 a.m. PT.

TSN will broadcast all 11 tournament games.