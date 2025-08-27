ZURICH - Sarah Mitton had her winning throw Wednesday in the women's shot put at the Diamond League final overturned after a protest, knocking the Canadian down to third.

The Brooklyn, N.S., native appeared to have won her second straight Diamond League Trophy with a top throw of 20.67 metres, just a centimetre short of her personal best.

But after a protest, the throw was ruled a foul as she stepped out of the circle before the shot landed.

Jessica Schilder of the Netherlands (20.26) took the trophy, with Chase Jackson of the United States (20.08) placing second. Mitton finished third with her next-best throw of 19.99 metres.

Mitton owns the third-furthest throw of the season (20.68) behind Jackson (20.95) and Schilder (20.69).

The 20.67 would have been the seventh time that the 29-year-old Mitton has thrown 20-plus metres in 2025, including the indoor season.

The reigning outdoor world silver medallist and two-time indoor world champion is currently ranked second in the world in the event, with the upcoming world championships taking place in Tokyo from Sept. 13-21.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2025.