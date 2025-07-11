MONACO - Canada’s Sarah Mitton placed third in the women’s shot put at the Diamond League meet in Monaco on Friday with a throw of 20.00 metres.

Jessica Schilder of the Netherlands won with 20.39, and American Chase Jackson was second with 20.06.

Mitton, the two-time reigning world indoor champion from Brooklyn, N.S., was coming off a silver-medal performance at last week’s Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Ore., where she threw a season-best 20.39.

Edmonton’s Marco Arop, the reigning world champion in the men’s 800 metres, finished fifth despite a season-best time of one minute 42.73 seconds. He entered the event on a roll after winning all three 800-metre races in the inaugural Grand Slam of Track.

Kenya’s Emmanuel Wanyonyi won in a world-leading and meet-record time of 1:41.44, followed by American Josh Hoey (1:42.01) and Algeria’s Djamel Sedjati (1.42.20).

The next Diamond League meet is set for July 19 in London.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2025.