NANJING - Sarah Mitton successfully defended her title, winning Canada’s first gold medal at the world indoor track and field championships Friday with a 20.48-metre throw in the women’s shot put.

Jessica Schilder, of the Netherlands, won silver (20.07), while American Chas Jackson took home bronze (20.06.)

It was the first time since 1991 that all three medallists in the event surpassed 20 metres.

"I'm really happy with how it turned out today," said Mitton. "There's really nothing I can do to stop them from throwing far. And honestly, today was really fun, because everybody threw well. We had three girls over 20 metres, multiple 20-metre throws. So that makes it better – when you win when everyone's on top of their game."

Mitton successfully defended her title after winning gold last year in Glasgow with a 20.22-metre throw.

Her winning throw Friday, the third longest of her competitive career, came on Mitton’s sixth attempt. Her second and fourth throws (20.36 and 20.15 metres) were also enough to clinch her the gold.

"I try not to focus too much on what they're doing. What works for me is focusing on the circle; showing little girls out there what we can do is a big part of me stepping into my role model era. Five years ago, I never thought I'd be here," she said.

The 28-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., entered the event in strong form, having set a Canadian indoor record of 20.68 metres last month in Germany.

The world championships continue through Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2025.