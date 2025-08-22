BRUSSELS - Canada’s Sarah Mitton claimed women’s shot put silver at the Diamond League meet in Brussels on Friday.

The 29-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., climbed to the second step of the podium with a throw of 19.89 metres on her third attempt at King Baudouin Stadium.

Chase Jackson of the United States captured gold, setting a new meet record of 20.90 metres.

Jessica Schilder of the Netherlands took bronze with 19.58.

Mitton, the two-time reigning world indoor champion, had already qualified for the Diamond League final in Zurich, Switzerland, on Wednesday and Thursday.

The World Athletics Championships take place from Sept. 13 to 21 in Tokyo.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 22, 2025.