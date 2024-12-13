Canada's Sherret captures gold at ski cross World Cup, Thompson and Drury win bronze

VAL THORENS, France — Canada's India Sherret raced to her second World Cup gold medal in women's ski cross on Friday.

Sherret, a 28-year-old from Cranbrook, B.C., won all her heats before finishing first in the big final for her sixth career podium.

Germany's Daniela Maier claimed silver and Canada's Marielle Thompson took bronze.

Thompson, last season's Crystal Globe champion as the overall winner, captured gold on Thursday at the opening event of the World Cup ski cross season.

The 32-year-old from Whistler, B.C., now has 69 total podium finishes on the World Cup stage.

On the men’s side, Toronto's Kevin Drury claimed bronze for the second consecutive day. He finished third behind Switzerland's Alex Fiva and Austria's Kevin Kappacher, who tied for first.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2024.