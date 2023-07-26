FUKUOKA, Japan — Canada's Summer McIntosh earned a bronze medal and set a new world junior record in the women's 200-metre freestyle at the World Aquatics Championships on Wednesday.

The 16-year-old from Toronto completed the distance in one minute and 53.65 seconds.

However, her performance was overshadowed by that of Australian Mollie O'Callaghan, who set a world record of 1:52.85. The 19-year-old O'Callaghan smashed the previous mark of 1:52.98, set by Italy's Federica Pellegrini in 2009.

Fellow Australian Ariarne Titmus, who won the 400m on Sunday, touched the wall in 1:53.01 to win silver.

Also Wednesday, Canadians Molly Carlson and Jessica Macaulay won silver and bronze, respectively, in the women's 20m high diving competition.

Australia's Rhiannan Iffland won the gold.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2023.