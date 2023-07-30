FUKUOKA, Japan — Summer McIntosh became a double gold medallist at the world aquatics championships with Sunday's victory in the women's 400-metre individual medley.

After winning the 200-metre butterfly earlier in the championship, the 16-year-old from Toronto clocked four minutes, 27.11 seconds ahead of silver medallist Katie Grimes of the U.S. in 4:31.41.

Jenna Forrester of Australia won bronze in 4:32.30.

McIntosh also helped Canada claim bronze in the women's 4 x 100 medley relay behind gold-medallist United States and runner-up Australia.

Kylie Masse of LaSalle, Ont., Sophie Angus of Weston, Conn., and Maggie Mac Neil of London, Ont., also raced Sunday's final.

Calgary's Ingrid Wilm and Mary-Sophie Harvey of Trois-Rivieres, Que., raced for Canada in the relay's heats.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2023.