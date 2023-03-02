FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Canada's Summer McIntosh had another record-breaking performance Thursday.

McIntosh, 16, broke her national senior and world junior record in the women’s 200-metre butterfly at the 2023 Pro Swim Series competition.

The Toronto native and reigning world champion clocked in at two minutes, 5.05 seconds, surpassing her previous mark of 2:05.20 from the 2022 worlds.

‘’Overall I’m really happy with my race,’’ McIntosh said. ‘’There’s always things to learn. My split times were different than usual, so obviously I need to fix that in training.

"But a PB is a PB and hopefully I can gain more extra milliseconds next time.’’

American Bella Sims was second (2:09.09) and Mexico's Maria Jose Mata Cocco placed third (2:11.00). Calgary's Kamryn Cannings finished fifth with a personal-best time of 2:13.33.

On the men's side, Montreal's Ilya Kharun broke the national record in the 200 butterfly, clocking 1:54.49 en route to victory.

That eclipsed the previous mark of 1:56.27 set by Mack Darragh in 2018.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2023.