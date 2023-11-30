GREENSBORO, N.C. — Canada's Summer McIntosh broke two records en route to winning the women's 400-metre freestyle event at the U.S. Open Championships on Thursday.

The 17-year-old Toronto native touched the wall in three minutes 59.42 seconds to set a competition and pool record at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

American Katie Ledecky placed second in 4:02.38, followed by Siobhan Haughey of Hong Kong in 4:06.32.

McIntosh took silver behind Ledecky at the 2022 world championships. Ledecky is a seven-time Olympic champion, including gold in the 400 freestyle at the Rio 2016 Games.

McIntosh, whose 200 time of 1:57.52 put her just 0.58 seconds over the world record split of 1:56.94 in Thursday's race, will next compete in the 400 individual medley on Friday.

On the men's side, Toronto's Josh Liendo placed second in the 50 freestyle in 21.90 seconds. American Michael Andrew won the event (21.80), while Aruba's Mikel Schreuders was third (21.93).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2023.