FUKUOKA, Japan — Canada's Summer McIntosh won gold in the women's 200-metre butterfly at the World Aquatics Championship on Thursday.

The 16-year-old from Toronto touched the wall in 2 minutes, 4.06 seconds to claim victory over Australia's Elizabeth Dekkers (2:05.46) and American Regan Smith (2:06.58).

Her winning time set both a new world junior record and Canadian record.

It was McIntosh's second medal at the world championship. She also won bronze in the 200m freestyle on Wednesday.

Also Thursday, Kylie Masse, of Lasalle, Ont., finished fourth in the 50m backstroke in 27.28. Australia's Kaylee McKeown won gold (27.08) ahead of Smith (27.11) and Great Britain's Lauren Cox (27.20).

Calgary's Ingrid Wilm (27.41) finished sixth.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2023.