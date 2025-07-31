SINGAPORE - Canada’s Summer McIntosh has claimed her third gold medal of the world swimming championships.

The 18-year-old from Toronto won the women’s 200-metre butterfly on Thursday in a meet-record 2 minutes 1.99 seconds, just shy of the world record 2:01.81.

Regan Smith of the United States finished second in 2:04.99, while Australia’s Elizabeth Dekkers took bronze in 2:06.12.

McIntosh also won the 400 freestyle and 200 individual medley earlier in the meet.

She’s aiming for five individual titles at the eight-day competition — a feat only U.S. great Michael Phelps has achieved at a single world championship.

The victory gives McIntosh 11 career medals at long-course world championships, moving her past Canadian teammate Kylie Masse.

Masse will have a chance to tie the mark later Thursday in the women’s 50 backstroke final.

Canada has now won six medals at the world aquatics championships — five in swimming and one in diving.

More coming.

Note to readers:This is a corrected story. A previous version of this article misstated Summer McIntosh's results. She won the 200 IM and 400 freestyle, not the 200 freestyle and 400 IM.