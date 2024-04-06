SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland — Canada's Brad Gushue will play for gold at the world men's curling championship.

Gushue and his St. John's, N.L., team of Mark Nichols, E.J. Harnden and Geoff Walker advanced to the championship final with a 9-4 semifinal win over Scotland's Bruce Mouat on Saturday.

Scotland qualified for the semifinal game with an 8-4 qualification win over the United States earlier Saturday.

Gushue will face Sweden's Niklas Edin in the final Sunday. Edin, a six-time champion, earned a 5-3 semifinal victory over Italy on Saturday.

Edin finished atop the round-robin standings with an 11-1 record while Gushue (10-2) was second. That earned Sweden and Canada direct entries to the semifinals.

Mouat also finished 10-2 after handing Edin his only loss of the round-robin, an 8-6 decision in the final draw. But Canada beat Scotland 8-4 earlier in the tournament to gain the tiebreaker.

Gushue took control of his semifinal contest with three in the sixth end for a 6-3 advantage. It came after Canada scored a single in the fifth to tie the contest.

Scotland added a single in the seventh end but Canada cemented the victory with three more in the eighth to round out the scoring.

Gushue opened the scoring with two in the first end. But Scotland countered with two of its own in the second before going ahead with one in the fourth.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2024.