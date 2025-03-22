UIJEONGBU-SI - Canada's Rachel Homan topped South Korea's Eunji Gim 6-5 on Saturday in the semifinals of the LGT World Women's Curling Championship in Uijeongbu.

The Canadians will face Switzerland in the final game on Sunday.

Homan entered the matchup having defeated Scotland's Sophie Jackson 10-4 in a qualification match earlier in the day.

The Canadians avenged an 8-7 loss to Scotland in the tournament's opening weekend.

Homan's top-ranked Ottawa-based rink was tied for second in the standings with South Korea with a 10-2 record coming out of round-robin play.

However, with South Korea having defeated the defending champion Canadians 11-7 on Wednesday in the round robin, the hosts earned the second semifinal bye.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2025.