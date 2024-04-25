Canada's Team Lott qualifies for playoffs at mixed doubles worlds

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden — Canada's Kadriana and Colton Lott won their final two group-stage games Thursday and advanced into the playoffs at the world mixed doubles curling championship.

The husband-and-wife team from Gimli, Man., needed just one win to clinch a spot, which they did with an 11-4 win over Australia in Thursday's early draw.

The Lotts followed with a 12-6 win over the United States in the final preliminary round draw.

Canada and Sweden finished tied with 8-1 records, but the hosts took top spot because they defeated the Canadians on Tuesday in their group-stage meeting.

The Canadians will face Estonia in Friday's qualification round, with the winner playing Group A winner Norway in the semifinals later that day.

The medal games are Saturday,

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2024.