Canada's women's team advances to quarterfinals of FIBA 3x3 World Cup

ULAANBAATAR - Cassandra Brown had a game-high eight points and added five rebounds as Canada's women's team advanced to the quarterfinals of the FIBA 3x3 World Cup with an 18-6 win over Japan in a play-in game Friday.

Canada rebounded after losing its final two group stage games Wednesday at the 3x3 basketball event.

The Canadians will face Spain in the quarterfinals Saturday.

Paige Crozon pulled down 12 rebounds and added three points for Canada.

Saicha Grant-Allen had seven points and six rebounds while Kacie Bosch had four rebounds.

Fuyuko Takahashi and Kiho Miyashita each had a team-high two points for Japan.

“We went in with a really focused and confident mindset,” said Crozon. “As a team, we’ve grown so much over the past few days in the Women’s Series and round robin games. We trusted the work we’ve put in together and believed in each other.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2025.