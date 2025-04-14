Canada scores five third-period goals, downs Czechia at women's worlds

ČESKÉ BUDĚJOVICE - Marie-Philip Poulin and Kristin O'Neill each scored twice for Canada in a 7-1 win over host Czechia at the women's world hockey championship Monday.

Daryl Watts, Sophie Jaques and Jennifer Gardiner also scored for the defending champions, who capped Pool A with a 3-1 record and will face Pool B's second seed, still to be determined, in Thursday's quarterfinals.

Canadian goalie Kristen Campbell made 18 saves for her second win of the tournament after a shutout against Finland to start the championship.

Adela Sapovalivova scored for the Czechs (1-3). Czech goalie Klara Peslarova of the PWHL's Boston Fleet was replaced by Michaela Hesova in the third period after Canada's three-goal burst.

Peslarova allowed five goals on 33 shots, while Hesova stopped eight of 10 shots in relief.

Czechia, galvanized by the raucous support of a full house at Budvar Arena, wasn't intimidated by the defending champions in just the fourth game between the two countries at the women's championship.

The Czechs posed a stout challenge for two periods before they imploded in the third. When Canadians went hard to the net hunting rebounds, the Czechs made them pay a physical price for it for 40 minutes.

Poulin's two goals for a career 38 in world championships elevated her to second all-time by a Canadian behind Jayna Hefford's 40. Canada's captain also reached 85 points behind Hayley Wickenheiser's Canadian record of 86.

Up 2-1 heading into the third, Canada exploded for three goals in a span of 58 seconds starting at 5:42, which chased Peslarova.

O'Neill then scored her second of the game off the rush on an Emma Maltais feed at 8:05 and Jaques collected her first world championship goal at 14:17.

Watts started the three-goal onslaught dropping to her knee for a one-timer top corner on a power play, followed by O'Neill shovelling in her own rebound in a goal-mouth scramble and Gardiner lofting a loose puck over Peslarova.

Laura Stacey, on her knees behind the goal line, got a backhand pass away to Poulin, who beat Peslarova short side for a go-ahead goal at 7:13 of the second period.

Erin Ambrose, appearing in her 100th game for Canada, helped Campbell out during a second-period Czech power play when the defender swept the puck out of the crease behind her goalie.

When Poulin scored her first at 3:20 of the first period, the Czechs countered just over two minutes later. Sapovalivova intercepted a Jaques pass in Canada's zone and beat Campbell with a backhand at 5:25.

Poulin kickstarted Canada's first goal of the game by rushing the puck into the zone with her PWHL Montreal Victoire linemates Stacey and Gardiner. Poulin converted a rebound from close range at 3:20.

The tournament's top five seeds in Pool A and the top three finishers in Pool B advance to Thursday's quarterfinals. The semifinals are Saturday followed by Sunday's medal games.

Canada's quarterfinal opponent will be either Germany or Japan, who square off Tuesday for second in Pool B. The U.S. (3-0) was first in Pool A with a game remaining Tuesday against Switzerland (0-3). The Americans will meet Pool B's third seed.

Pool B's winner Sweden (3-0) takes on Finland (2-2), while the Czechs versus the Swiss were the two quarterfinal matchups set Monday.

Czechia, coached by former Canadian defender Carla MacLeod, has nine PWHL players on its roster behind Canada (23) and the United States (14). The Czechs earned bronze medals in 2022 and 2023 and lost that game to the Finns last year in Utica, N.Y.

Canadian forward Julia Gosling played her first game of the tournament and Micah Zandee-Hart drew back into the lineup Monday. Natalie Spooner, Chloe Primerano and goaltender Eve Gascon were Canada's scratches.

As of Monday, the tournament's aggregate attendance of almost 70,000 was the most at a women's world championship in Europe. It surpassed the 51,247 fans who attended all games in Espoo, Finland, in 2019.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2025.