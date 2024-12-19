Canada set for first pre-World Juniors test vs. Switzerland on TSN

With their roster set and a bonding trip to Petawawa, Ont., complete, Team Canada is set for their first test ahead of the World Juniors as pre-tournament action begins Thursday.

Canada will face Switzerland in the first of their three pre-tournament games as head coach Dave Cameron looks to set his lines and perhaps establish a starting goaltender before facing Finland on Boxing Day.

Watch Canada vs. Switzerland at 7pm ET/4pm PT along with all of Canada's pre-tournament games and every game of the 2025 World Juniors LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Hockey Canada named the 25-player roster for the World Juniors last week, comprised of 14 forwards, eight defencemen and three goaltenders.

Youth is served on the roster in the form of Medicine Hat Tigers star forward Gavin McKenna, who is eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft and 2025 draft-eligible prospects forward Porter Martone, defenceman Matthew Schaefer and goaltender Jack Ivankovic.

Cameron said Wednesday he is hoping to see all three goaltenders - Carter George, Carson Bjnarson and Ivankovic in action during the pre-tournament games.

As TSN's Mark Masters wrote, Bjarnason has the best numbers so far this season with an 8-6-2 record and .913 save percentage in the Western Hockey League. The Philadelphia Flyers prospect changed his stance in the net during the off-season, because he felt he was playing too low.

"I have my feet under me a bit more," the 19-year-old said. "I'm using my size to my advantage."

Bjarnason (6-foot-4) is taller than George (6-foot-1) and Ivankovic (5-foot-11), but doesn't have the same international pedigree as the other crease contenders. George backstopped Canada to gold at the recent under-18 World Championship while Ivankovic was lights out at last summer's Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Bjarnason posted an .849 save percentage in six games at the under-18 World Championship in 2023 when Canada came away with a bronze medal. He was part of the gold-medal winning team at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in 2023, but played in just one game.

"No light's too bright for me," Bjarnason assured. "I'm just cool, confident. I try and have that calm poise to me and let everybody know I can handle the pressure."

George posted a .915 save percentage in six games at the 2024 under-18 World Championship.

"It definitely gives me a lot of confidence knowing I've been in international play and had that experience there," the 18-year-old from Thunder Bay, Ont. said. "I have more confidence in myself to know I can play at this level."

George is 4-13-5 with a .905 save percentage this season in the OHL, but suggests those numbers are misleading.

"We have a young team, but we're in a lot of close games," George said. "It's like 13 one-goal games we've been in, which could go either way. We got a good team and we just got to get over that hill and we'll be a little more successful."

Ivankovic, 17, has a 12-7-1 record with the Brampton Steelheads this season with a .898 save percentage and 3.49 GAA.

Canada is looking to bounce back on home soil this year in Ottawa after finishing fifth at the tournament last year in Sweden.

"This is a tough tournament. Finishing fifth isn't a reflection on anyone other than the fact that it's a tough tournament. There are no easy games. There are four or five teams that can win it,” Cameron told TSN 1200 on Wednesday. "The game evolves. Players evolve. Countries evolve. There are no easy games, and you need a little bit of luck. There are no guarantees. You have to put the work in every day.”



Canada set to name leadership group

Team Canada is expected to take to the ice Thursday with a player wearing the "C."

There a four returning players on the roster, who could be considered favourites to captain the team: Oliver Bonk, Easton Cowan, Carson Rehkopf and Brayden Yager.

Cameron admitted Wednesday there will be added fire for the returnees after last year's result.

“When your experienced players are coming back, is there extra motivation because they lost? Probably a little bit,” he said. “Although, you're not going to be on this team, last year, this year, future or past, unless you are motivated."