Canada settles for silver after loss to U.S. at women's para hockey worlds

DOLNÝ KUBÍN - Alanna Mah scored the lone goal as Canada fell 7-1 to the United States to earn silver at the inaugural para ice hockey women's world championships on Sunday.

Kelsey DiClaudio, who was named tournament MVP, had four goals for the U.S., which only conceded one goal throughout the six-team tournament.

Catherine Faherty, Jamie Benassi and Kaden Herchenroether added the others for the Americans.

Only taking a 1-0 lead into the second period, the tides turned when Faherty and Benassi scored less than a minute apart early in the frame before closing it out with a 5-0 edge. Mah's goal made it a 5-1 game with 10:47 remaining in the contest.

Both teams were undefeated entering Sunday, having dominated their semifinal matchups to meet in the gold-medal final.

Canada defeated Norway 7-0, while the U.S. topped Great Britain 10-0 on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2025.