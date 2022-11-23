Team Canada has named Shane Doan as general manager and Travis Green as head coach for the upcoming Spengler Cup in December, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Doan served as general manager for Team Canada at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and the men's world championships in Finland. He was assistant GM with the Canadian team that won gold at the worlds in 2021 and was part of the management staff that won the 2019 Spengler Cup.

Green last coached in the NHL during the 2021-22 season with the Vancouver Canucks. After an 8-15-2 start to his fifth season behind the bench, the 51-year-old was fired by the Canucks on Dec. 5, 2021.