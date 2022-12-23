1h ago
Canada F Wright leaves briefly vs. Finland after blocking shot
Canada forward Shane Wright left Friday's pre-tournament tune-up game vs. Finland after blocking a shot in the second period. Wright took the puck off his foot and went down the tunnel to the Canadian dressing room. He has yet to return.
TSN.ca Staff
Canada forward Shane Wright left Friday's pre-tournament tune-up game vs. Finland after blocking a shot in the second period.
Wright took the puck off his foot and went down the tunnel to the Canadian dressing room. He returned before the end of the second period.
Colton Dach took Wright's place on the first line with Connor Bedard and Brennan Othmann.