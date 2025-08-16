Canada shuts down Finland to claim bronze at Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Gavin Betts stopped all 22 shots he faced as Canada defeated Finland 3-0 to claim the bronze medal at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup on Saturday.

Canada rode goals from Saskatoon Blades forward Cooper Williams, Windsor Spitfires star Ethan Belchetz, and Prince Albert Raiders defenceman Daxon Rudolph to claim victory over Finland.

Finnish netminder William Gammals allowed three goals on 29 shots in the loss.

Canada had their gold-medal hopes dashed on Friday when they surrendered a heartbreaking shootout loss to the United States 4-3 in the semifinals on Friday.

Canada will host the 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Edmonton from Rogers Place.