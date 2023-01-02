Connor Bedard opened Monday’s World Junior Championship quarterfinal by making history and ended it by rescuing his team from a shocking upset.

Bedard scored an incredible overtime winner as Canada picked up a 4-3 overtime victory to set up a date with Team USA in the World Junior semifinal on Wednesday.

The goal was Bedard’s second of the night as he scored just over six minutes in with a nifty wrist shot that made him the all-time goals and points leader in Canadian World Junior history.

The Regina Pats star surpassed Jordan Eberle’s record of 14 career goals and also topped Eric Lindros’ mark of 31 career points that had stood since 1992.

Lindros took to social media Sunday and urged Bedard to not only break his points record, but "smash it!" and it’s safe to say the 17-year-old listened.

"It's pretty cool he even knows who I am," Bedard said Sunday. "That's awesome to hear that and him wanting me to beat it is cool. We'll see here. A few more games so hopefully I can."

Bedard also set the Canadian single-tournament points mark, breaking the record owned by Dale McCourt (1977) and Brayden Schenn (2011) at 18.

But Bedard’s heroics were almost for naught as Slovakia pushed Canada to the limit and nearly ended the game a number of times in a back and forth overtime frame.

After Bedard opened the scoring just over six minutes in, Dylan Guenther doubled Canada’s lead with a power-play goal in the second period. Slovakia hit right back as Libor Nemec sliced Canada’s lead in half with a marker of his own on the man-advantage. Zack Ostapchuk countered two minutes and two seconds later, rocketing one home off the rush to restore Canada’s two-goal lead.

But Slovakia kept chipping away as Robert Baco scored to make things 3-2 for Canada heading into the final frame. Libor Nemec then got his second of the night to even the game at 3-3, blowing a kiss to the crowd in celebration, as things remained deadlocked into overtime.

No. 2 overall pick Simon Nemec was handed a cross-checking penalty with just over 40 seconds to go in regulation, sending Canada to the power play. But the Canadians couldn’t solve Slovak netminder Adam Gajan – who stopped 53 of 57 shots Monday night – until Bedard decided to make matters into his own hands.

After his winner in OT, Bedard now sits just two goals back of McCourt and John Anderson's Canadian record of 10 goals in a single World Junior tournament.

Canada’s Thomas Milic stopped 24 of 27 shots in the victory.

Montreal Canadiens prospect Owen Beck played his first game with Canada as he joined the team Sunday as a replacement for Colton Dach, who suffered a shoulder injury in the round-robin finale on New Year's Eve. Beck played two shifts on the night and recorded one shot attempt.

Canada began the tournament with a surprising 5-2 loss to Czechia, the first time they’ve lost their opening game on home soil. But they bounced back in a big way with three straight victories over Germany, Austria and Sweden to close out the round-robin by a combined score of 27-3 and place second in the group.

Earlier on Monday, the U.S. beat Germany 11-1 to book their spot in the semifinals, while Sweden and Czechia make up the other semis matchup with quarterfinal wins over Finland and Switzerland, respectively.