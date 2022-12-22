Canada's roster for the Spengler Cup was announced Thursday and features 15 forwards, eight defencemen and two goalies for the tournament which begins on Boxing Day in Davos, Switzerland.

The Canadian side begins play against Sparta Prague at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on Monday.

Preliminary-round action wraps up on Dec. 28 and the championship game is set for Dec. 31.

Canada defeated HC Ocelari Trinec in the 2019 final and overall has won the tournament 16 times.

The Spengler Cup men's hockey event returns after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Former long-time Arizona Coyotes captain Shane Doan is serving as general manager, while former Vancouver Canucks coach Travis Green is the head coach. Hall of Fame defenceman Scott Niedermayer joins Green's bench as one of his assistants.

Canada's roster

Forwards: Daniel Carr, Philip-Michael Devos, Cody Eakin, Jonathan Ang, Riley Nash, Kris Bennett, Alan Quine, Cory Emmerton, Daniel Winnik, Brendan Perlini, David Desharnais, Tyler Ennis, Coton Sceviour, Chris DiDomenico, Brett Connolly.

Defenceman: Thomas Gregoire, Josh Brook, Jerome Leduc, Tobie Bisson, Nicolas Beaudin, Cody Goloubef, Kevin Connauton, Wyatt Kalynuk.

Goaltenders: Michael Hutchinson, Michael DiPietro.