Canada starts three-peat bid with win over Finland at World Juniors

Canada's quest for three straight gold medals started off on the right foot as they defeated Finland 5-2 on Boxing Day at the 2024 World Juniors.

Detroit Red Wings prospect Nate Danielson got the party in Sweden started for Canada as he deflected home the nation's first goal of the tournament.

Mathis Rousseau stood his ground at the other end of the ice for Canada, including stretching out for a spectacular acrobatic save moments earlier.

Rousseau would go on to stop 23 shots in the win.

Jordan Dumais, a prospect for the Columbus Blue Jackets, had a chance to extend Canada's lead in the second, beating everyone but the goalpost as he rang it off the puck off the iron on a breakaway.

Owen Allard made good on his chance as the Soo Greyhound collected a net-front pass from first-period goal-scorer Danielson and buried it to extend Canada's lead to 2-0.

Macklin Celebrini found the back of the net in the third period for Canada's third goal of the game.

Boston Bruins forward Matt Poitras and Arizona Coyotes prospect Maveric Lamoureux added empty-net insurance markers for Canada late in the third.

Aleksanteri Kaskimaki and Jere Lassila scored for Finland.

Canada is back in action Wednesday when they take on Latvia at 1:30 p.m. ET/ 8:30 a.m. PT LIVE on TSN1/3/4, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.