Canada stays unbeaten with victory over Czechia at mixed doubles worlds
Kadriana Lott and Colton Lott - Curling Canada
Published
ÖSTERSUND, Sweden — Kadriana Lott and Colton Lott continued their winning ways with an 8-3 victory over Czechia's Zuzana Paulova and Tomas Paul on Sunday at the world mixed doubles curling championship.
The Canadians got off to a hot start before the Czechs conceded with two ends remaining.
Ahead 2-1 after the second end, Canada (2-0) scored four in the third to take a sizable edge.
Czechia picked up a single in each of the following two ends to trim the deficit to three.
However, a deuce from the Canadians in the sixth sealed the contest and left the Czechs with an 0-2 record to start the competition.
Canada next plays the Netherlands later Sunday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2024.