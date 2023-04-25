Matthew Wood scored a hat-trick in the first two periods to lead Canada to an 8-3 victory over Czechia in round robin action at the U-18 IIHF Championship.

The game started evenly for most of the first period, until Canada broke through with two goals in 21 seconds near the end of the frame.

Czechia found two goals in the second period, but Canada put together four straight in the end of the second through the middle of the third period to put the game out of reach.

Colby Barlow, Ty Halaburda, Porter Martone, Nick Lardis and Lukas Dragicevic scored as well for Canada.

Eduard Sale, Jiri Felcman and Martin Matejicek were the goal scorers for Czechia.

Carson Bjarnason played well in net, as he stopped 17 of 19 shots.

Canada improves to 3-1 in the group stage, as they've won three straight after an 8-0 embarrassment at the hands of Sweden in the tournament opener. The victory clinches a spot in the quarter-final round, which is scheduled to begin on Thursday.