Canada, Straubing Tigers battle at Spengler Cup on TSN

Canada will look to win their second straight game to open the 2024 Spengler Cup when they take on the Straubing Tigers on Saturday in Davos, Switzerland.

You can watch the game at 2pm ET/11am PT on TSN3 and streaming on TSN.ca or the TSN App.

The Canadians got off to a flying start on Boxing Day with a 6-2 rout of HC Davos, the host team.

Charles Hudon, formerly of the Montreal Canadiens and Colorado Avalanche, scored two goals for Team Canada in the win with help from Tanner Fritz, Logan Shaw, Daniel Carr and Jonathan Hazen.

The Straubing Tigers, who compete in the top league in Germany, were hammered 5-0 by HC Davos in their opener on Friday, allowing four goals in the third period.

Round robin play from Davos ends on Saturday with the quarterfinals going on Sunday, semifinals on Monday and the championship game running on New Year's Eve on Tuesday.

Canada and HC Davos has each won the Spengler Cup a tournament-leading 16 times with Canada last winning in 2019 and HC Davos coming in as the defending champs.