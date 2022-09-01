Larocque's first ever goal at the Women's Worlds opens the scoring for Canada

Team Canada leads Sweden 1-0 after the first of their quarter-final matchup at the 2022 Women's World Hockey Championship.

Jocelyne LaRocque broke the deadlock with just under three minutes remaining in the first period, scoring her first goal of the tournament.

Ann-Renee Desbiens did not register a save in the opening frame for Canada, who outshot Sweden 14-0 while going 0-for-2 on the power play.

Earlier, the United States, Switzerland and Czechia booked their spots in the semifinals.

Canada is the defending champion at the tournament.