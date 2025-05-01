Canada takes on Slovakia, U.S. faces Sweden in U18 men’s semifinals on TSN

Reigning gold medallist Canada looks to return to the U18 men’s worlds title game for the second year in a row as they will face Slovakia in the semifinals on Friday on TSN.

The United States will face Sweden in the other semifinal.

Watch Canada vs. Slovakia in the U18 men’s semifinal LIVE on Friday at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on TSN1 and streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Forward Cole Reschny was the hero for Canada in the quarter-final against Czechia. With Canada down 2-1 in the second period, Reschny scored the equalizer. Tied 2-2 in overtime, Reschny took a pass from defenceman Keaton Verhoeff and got the puck past Czech goaltender Frantisek Poletin for the win.

Canadian captain Braeden Cootes has led the way offensively this tournament with five goals and 10 points through five games. The 18-year-old centre had 26 goals and 63 points in 60 games with the Western Hockey League’s Seattle Thunderbirds this season.

Not far behind is assistant captain Brady Martin, who has one goal and nine points. The Elmira, Ont. native had a strong season in the OHL with the Soo Greyhounds, scoring 33 goals with 72 points in 57 games.

Forward Lev Katzin started the season in the USHL with the Green Bay Gamblers, recording six points in nine games before moving to the OHL’s Guelph Storm where he scored 16 goals and 48 points in 44 games. Ranked as the 142nd North American skater by NHL Central Scouting, Katzin has had a strong U18 tournament with four goals and eight points.

For Slovakia, forward Tomas Chrenko has led the way offensively with five goals and eight points in five games, along with forward Jan Chovan, who had a goal and an assist in the quarter-final win over Germany.

Canada has never won the U18 tournament in back-to-back years while Slovakia has medalled twice, earning bronze in 1999 and silver in 2003. They have finished in fourth the last two years.

United States vs. Sweden

On the other side, the United States faces a high-flying Swedish team with the top three scorers in the tournament in Filip Ekberg, Sascha Boumedienne and Ivar Stenberg.

Watch Team USA face Sweden in the U18 men’s semifinal at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on TSN1 and streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Ekberg is leading the U18s in goals (nine) and points (16). In the tournament opener against Switzerland, the 18-year-old forward scored four goals with one assist. Against Finland in the quarter-final, he had two goals and three points in a dominant 7-2 victory.

Boumedienne, who plays for Boston University, is second in scoring with 14 points. He broke the record for the most points by a defenceman at the U18s on Wednesday, bettering the previous record of 13 set by Ryan Murphy and Cole Hutson.

Stenberg, who is eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, is second in goals with seven and third in points with 12.

For the Americans, forward L.J. Mooney leads the team in scoring with two goals and 11 points while Richard Gallant tops the USA in goals with five.

Mooney paced the U.S. in the 6-3 quarter-final win over Latvia with one goal and two assists while forward Cullen Potter scored twice.

The U.S. finished second in last year’s tournament while Sweden took home bronze.