8h ago
Canada set to face Switzerland in WJC quarter-finals
It's win or go home as the quarterfinals begin at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton.
The Canadian Press
Streule confident Switzerland can upset Canada but knows 'it's going to take a lot'
EDMONTON — It's win or go home as the quarterfinals begin at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton.
Canada (4-0-0) sits atop the standings after going undefeated in preliminary action and will face Switzerland (1-3) today.
The Canadians are captained by Anaheim Ducks' prospect Mason McTavish, who leads the tournament in scoring with seven goals and six assists.
The Swiss clinched a spot in the quarterfinals with a 3-2 win over Austria on Monday, marking their lone win of the tournament so far.
In other quarterfinals action, the reigning champion Americans (4-0-0) take on the Czechs (1-2-1), Sweden (3-1-0) battles Latvia (1-2-1), and Finland (3-1-0) plays Germany (2-2-0).
Canada took silver in the 2021 tournament, which was held at Edmonton's Rogers Place without fans due to COVID-19 restrictions.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2022.