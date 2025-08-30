Canada thumps Norway to advance to women's para hockey worlds final

DOLNÝ KUBÍN - Alyssa White netted a hat trick to lead Canada to a 7-0 victory over Norway and a spot in the gold-medal game of the inaugural para ice hockey women's world championships on Saturday.

Alanna Mah, with two goals, Raphaelle Tousignant and Sheena Darnley added the others for Canada.

The victory allowed Canada to finish atop Group B in the six-team tournament.

The Canadians will next face the United States, which defeated Great Britain 10-0 in the other semifinal on Saturday.

Canada has yet to concede a goal in the tournament.

The bronze- and gold-medal games will be played Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 30, 2025.