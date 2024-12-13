Canada to face U Sports at Noon ET on TSN+ in potential final chance for bubble players

Team Canada's World Junior hopefuls will get a final chance to prove they deserve to make the team Friday in a matinee clash with the U Sports All-Stars.

Canada's selection camp is winding down, with only 25 of the 33 players vying for a roster spot to make the World Juniors squad.

Watch Canada vs. U Sports LIVE on TSN+ at Noon ET/9 a.m. PT.

Carson Rehkopf and late addition to camp Beckett Sennecke shined in Thursday's 5-2 win for Canada over the U Sports All-Stars. Rehkopf had a hat trick in the win, with Sennecke assisting on two of the goals.

“He’s obviously gifted and super smart,” Rehkopf said of Sennecke, per CHL.ca. “I just had to find the net, be in an open spot and I knew he’d find me.”

Porter Martone, an 18-year-old who could be selected first overall in the 2025 NHL Draft, also scored for Canada, along with Ethan Gauthier.

Canada scratched four of their seven returnees who made the roster last year for Thursday's game. Easton Cowan, who was already ruled out for precautionary reasons, Brayden Yager, Tanner Molendyk and Oliver Bonk all watched from the stands.

Rehkopf made a major statement in his bid to make the team again after posting two goals and four points in five games at the tournament last season. Matthew Wood, who also had two goals and four points in five games last year, went without a point in Thursday's game.

LISTEN: Masters: Cuts are coming tonight, Gavin McKenna won't be one of them

Scott Ratzlaff is only returning goalie of the four in camp for Canada after serving as the No. 3 option at the tournament last year. He dressed for the U Sports team on Thursday, allowing four goals on 14 shots after Jack Ivankovic turned aside nine of 10 shots to start the game.

Playing behind Canada, Carson Bjarnason stopped six of the eight shots he faced, with Carter George turning aside all 12 shots thrown his way in 29 minutes of work.

With cuts expected over the coming days, Canada will use the next week to gel before facing Switzerland on Thursday in the first of three pre-tournament games on TSN.