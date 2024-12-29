Carter George was the first goalie off the ice at practice for Team Canada in Ottawa today, and is expected to get the start in net for their game against Germany, TSN's Mark Masters reports.

George, 18, was brilliant in the tournament opener against Finland on Boxing Day, turning away all 31 shots he faced in a 4-0 shutout victory.

"Our goaltender was exceptional, a big stop on the breakaway when we were on the power play there when the game was a lot closer," Cameron said of George after Thursday's win. "You're going to need it, you're gonna need your goaltender every game ... We needed good goaltending and we got it."

Canada turned to Jack Ivankovic for the second game of the tournament, which was a stunning 3-2 upset loss against Latvia - the first time Canada has ever lost to Latvia at the World Juniors.

Canada has never failed to advance beyond the opening round robin at the World Juniors, but the loss to Latvia leaves them in a precarious spot if they struggle again against Germany on Sunday.

Hockey Canada management group lead Peter Anholt stressed patience after the defeat.

"Let's not panic here," said Anholt, who is the GM of the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the Western Hockey League, on Saturday. "The world hasn't fallen in. I mean, it's hard, yeah, but we'll learn from it and we'll be better next game."

Canada will battle Germany on Sunday and cap off their round robin with a highly-anticipated clash with the United States on Tuesday.

You can watch Canada take on Germany tonight at 7:30pm ET/4:30pm PT on TSN1/4 and streaming on TSN.ca or the TSN App.