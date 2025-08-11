Canada tops Finland in Hlinka Gretzky Cup opener

In search of a fourth straight gold medal at the tournament, Canada picked up a 5-3 win over Finland in their Hlinka Gretzky Cup opener on Monday.

Canada jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the opening half of the first period with goals from Beckham Edwards and Keaton Verhoeff, before Finland scored twice in the final six minutes of the frame to even the score.

Ryan Lin broke the deadlock with just eight second left in the second period and Dimian Zhilkin provided the game-winner eight minutes into the third period. Vilho Vanhatalo scored late in the third period to bring Finland back within one before Ethan Belchetz put home an empty-net goal to secure Canada's win.

Canada will next face Switzerland on Tuesday at 9:30am ET/6:30am PT on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App. Round robin play wraps up Wednesday, when Canada will face co-hosts Czechia at 2pm ET/11am PT.