Canada tops Slovakia in opener at women's U18 world hockey championship

Canada opened the women's under-18 world hockey championship with a 6-2 win over Slovakia on Saturday.

Hayley McDonald, Maxine Cimoroni, Danica Maynard, Chloe Primerano, Stryker Zablocki and Kate Viel scored for the Canadians, who pulled away with four goals in the third period.

“I thought we were OK tonight, but we need to keep working hard," Primerano said. "We did some things well, but we also need to play for a full 60 minutes.

"We can’t just play half a game, and that will be the biggest adjustment for us (on Sunday) against Switzerland.”

Ema Tothova and Nela Lopusanova had the goals for Slovakia.

Canada outshot Slovakia 60-7.

In other games at the Vantaa Trio Arena, the United States blanked Japan 6-0, Czechia edged Switzerland 2-1 and Sweden beat Finland 2-1 in overtime.

Competition continues through Jan. 12.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2025.