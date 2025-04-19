ČESKÉ BUDĚJOVICE - Canada and the United States clash for women's world hockey championship gold Sunday for the 23rd time in 24 tournaments dating back to 1990.

Watch the gold-medal game at the Women's Worlds between Canada and the United States LIVE on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT on TSN1/4 and streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Canada seeks a 14th title and the U.S. an 11th. The only time the archrivals didn't play for gold was in 2019 when Canada was upset by host Finland in a semifinal in Espoo.

The Americans won nine of 11 finals starting with their first gold medal in 2005, but the pendulum swung to Canada in recent years with three wins in the last four years.

Canada got by the host U.S. 6-5 in overtime in last year's final in Utica, N.Y., after the U.S. prevailed 6-3 in Brampton, Ont., in 2023.

Five storylines for Sunday's championship game in Ceske Budejovice, Czechia:

— The U.S. gets more recovery time after Saturday afternoon's semifinal, but had to grind out a 2-1 win over the host Czechs. Canada was able to shift into cruise control by the third period of an 8-1 win over the Finns at night.

— Canada heads into the final outscoring it's opposition 24-3 over three games after dropping a 2-1 decision to the U.S. in a Pool A game. The defending champions will need that scoring depth Sunday as the U.S. will try to shut down Canada's top line of Marie-Philip Poulin, Laura Stacey and Jennifer Gardiner. Poulin leads the tournament with four goals and seven assists. Gardiner is the top goal scorer with five.

— Goaltending tale of the tape: Ann-Renee Desbiens is more seasoned in big games as Canada's starter in four straight world finals and the Olympic final, but American goalie Aerin Frankel has had a stellar season with the PWHL's Boston Fleet.

— Will the U.S. insert forward Kirsten Simms, who was scratched in a 2-1 win over Canada in the preliminary round? Simms scored the lone goal and OT winner in Utica in a 1-0 win over Canada in Pool A. Simms also scored the game-tying goal on a penalty shot with 18 seconds left and the OT winner for Wisconsin in the women's Frozen Four final.

— Speaking of Wisconsin forwards, Laila Edwards is playing on the U.S. blue line after winning MVP last year in Utica as a forward. Edwards' skills are a power-play asset for the Americans, but Canada will try to exploit her inexperience in that position.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2025.