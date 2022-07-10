TORONTO — Canada's women's under-23 basketball team is golden at the inaugural Globl Jam.

Shy Day-Wilson had 19 points and nine assists and Aaliyah Edwards added 13 points and seven rebounds to lead Canada to a 78-60 victory over France in Sunday's gold-medal final.

Merissah Russell chipped in with 11 points and Shaina Pellington had 10 for Canada.

Baylor University, representing the United States, played Brazil in the men's final later Sunday after dispatching Canada 93-87 the previous evening.

The Canadian women led 19-16 after one quarter, but Yvonne Ejim's layup late in the second capped Canadians' 13-3 run that put them up by 13 points. They headed into the halftime break with a 37-25 lead.

Canada continued to pour it on in the second half. Leading 58-43 with one quarter left, Pellington's layup with 8:25 to play put the Canadians up by 22 and it was all but over.

The Canadian women went 3-0 in the preliminary round, beating Belgium, France and the U.S., represented by Virginia Commonwealth. They crushed the Americans 85-60 in Saturday's semifinal.

Globl Jam was created to bridge the gap between the under-19 and the senior programs, and provide a rare chance for Canadians to play at home.

"I think that will actually propel this program, the ripple effect of that for the next 10 to 15 years … when some of them will have to make choices at times to play for us or not," said Mike Bartlett, Canada Basketball's CEO. "We're in a spot where we're creating a (strong) relationship with them."

Canada Basketball dreams of Globl Jam growing into basketball's version of the world junior hockey championships, as both a money-maker and platform to grow the sport's audience.

"Long-range, it'd be great if it starts to mirror what the world juniors became. But it took 20, 25 years for that thing to be what it is today. I'm hoping it doesn't take as long for us. But the feedback we're getting from everybody we're talking to is: you've got something here."

The tournament didn't draw the crowds that organizers had hoped for — most of the Canada games saw Mattamy Athletic Centre less than half full. But Bartlett said the basketball community embraced it. Among tournament spectators: Toronto Raptors' NBA rookie of the year Scottie Barnes, Oklahoma City guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Olympic swimming star Penny Oleksiak, and members of the women's senior basketball team.

Bartlett said FIBA was pleased with the event, and the visiting teams said they'd love to return next summer.

The Canadian 3x3 championships, held in conjunction with Globl Jam, drew large crowds at nearby Yonge-Dundas square.

Tip-ins: Canada Basketball honoured its 2021 and 2022 Hall of Fame class inductees during halftime, including players Stewart Granger, Angela Straub, and Tony Simms, coach Michele Belanger, and builder John Bitove. Retired NBA stars Steve Nash and Rick Fox, who weren't in attendance, were also among the inductees.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2022.